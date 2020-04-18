WATCH: Coronavirus task force briefing in 6 minutes for April 18, 2020

During Saturday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx showed what the COVID-19 curve is looking like in different United States cities.

Plus, President Trump questioned China’s low mortality rates and promised studies on the disproportionate number of coronavirus cases found in communities of color in the U.S.

NewsHour Weekend’s Hari Sreenivasan and Zachary Green recap those topics and more in the latest edition of “Briefly.”

