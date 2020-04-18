What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
WATCH: Coronavirus task force briefing in 6 minutes for April 18, 2020

During Saturday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx showed what the COVID-19 curve is looking like in different United States cities.

Plus, President Trump questioned China’s low mortality rates and promised studies on the disproportionate number of coronavirus cases found in communities of color in the U.S.

NewsHour Weekend’s Hari Sreenivasan and Zachary Green recap those topics and more in the latest edition of “Briefly.”

Hari Sreenivasan joined the PBS NewsHour in 2009. He is the Anchor of PBS NewsHour Weekend and a Senior Correspondent for the nightly program.

As part of the associate producer "Dream Team" (as they refer to themselves) at NewsHour Weekend, Zachary Green produces and assists in the production of many of the segments featured on NewsHour Weekend. This includes shooting, writing, and editing such pieces as "No Comment" and "Digital Death". Before joining NewsHour, Zachary was an associate producer for Need to Know on PBS.

