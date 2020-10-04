What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Watch: Dr. Sean Conley’s October 4 press briefing on the president’s health

President Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley briefed the press on Sunday about the president’s health outside Walter Reed medical center where he remains hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

