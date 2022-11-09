WATCH: Florida Gov. Desantis gives update on Tropical Storm Nicole preparations

Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing people from their homes in the Bahamas and threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday.

It already has shut down airports and prompted an evacuation order that includes former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

At a news conference at state emergency operations in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said winds were the biggest concerns, and significant power outages could occur, but that 16,000 linemen were on standby to restore power, as well as 600 guardsmen and seven urban search and rescue teams.

“Winds are the main concern with Nicole, but we also expect to see some heavy rains, the potential for flash flooding and three to five feet of storm surge in some areas. Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Brevard and Volusia counties are currently under a hurricane warning,” DeSantis said at a morning briefing.

Almost two dozen school districts were closing schools for the storm and 15 shelter had opened along Florida’s east coast, the governor said.

Florida Division of Emergency Management director Kevin Guthrie said Floridians should expect possible tornadoes, rip currents and flash flooding.