How election results will affect the Biden administration’s agenda

Laura Barrón-López:

Well, President Biden has been out on the trail in recent weeks, although a lot of those stops have been fund-raisers, Judy, not as much traditional rally stops for the president.

But he has been making the rounds. And the three big arguments that he's been making are around economy, abortion and democracy. Also out on the trail is former President Barack Obama, and as well as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and a number of Democratic senators like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren in more independent formats, but, again, as well as, actually, Vice President Kamala Harris.

She's been a bit more — less high-profile in terms of her campaign stops, but a lot of Democrats have welcomed her as they have been trying to stave off big losses in the House and the Senate.

One thing about President Biden's final message is that the White House has been arguing that they weren't just focusing on democracy and abortion. I was talking to a White House aide today who said that they really have been hammering the economy as much as possible since earlier this year, and what the president has tried to do, although albeit limited, to address people's cost of living and the issues that they have been having due to inflation.

But if you stack all those speeches up, even though there were prominent speeches on abortion and democracy, the president arguably gave more on the economy and different actions he's tried to address to take on the economy.