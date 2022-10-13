News Wrap: Supreme Court refuses Trump request in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Amna Nawaz:

In the day's other news: The U.S. Supreme Court refused former President Trump's request for an independent arbiter to examine classified White House documents. They turned up when the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Justice Department argued there is no legal basis for a so-called special master to review classified material.

Separately, published reports today said that Mr. Trump had staffers move some of the material at Mar-a-Lago before and after the FBI search and that surveillance footage showed that being done.

A jury in Florida has spared the Parkland school gunman from the death penalty. Instead, he will face life in prison without parole. Nikolas Cruz had admitted to killing 17 students and staff members in 2018. But state law required unanimous agreement to impose a death sentence.

After today's court session, parents of the victims called the outcome devastating.

Lori Alhadeff, Mother of Parkland Shooting Victim: It wasn't even a doubt in my mind that this would be the death penalty.

I'm beyond disgusted of what happened, what occurred. And, again, what is the death penalty for if not for the murder and killing of 17 people?