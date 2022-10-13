News Wrap: Supreme Court refuses Trump request in Mar-a-Lago documents case

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
In our news wrap Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused former President Trump's request for an independent arbiter to examine classified White House documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate, the U.S. Labor Department turned in another tough report on inflation at the retail level and the U.S. and Saudi Arabia traded tough talk over sharp cuts in oil output.
Amna Nawaz:
In the day's other news: The U.S. Supreme Court refused former President Trump's request for an independent arbiter to examine classified White House documents. They turned up when the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The Justice Department argued there is no legal basis for a so-called special master to review classified material.
Separately, published reports today said that Mr. Trump had staffers move some of the material at Mar-a-Lago before and after the FBI search and that surveillance footage showed that being done.
A jury in Florida has spared the Parkland school gunman from the death penalty. Instead, he will face life in prison without parole. Nikolas Cruz had admitted to killing 17 students and staff members in 2018. But state law required unanimous agreement to impose a death sentence.
After today's court session, parents of the victims called the outcome devastating.
Lori Alhadeff, Mother of Parkland Shooting Victim: It wasn't even a doubt in my mind that this would be the death penalty.
I'm beyond disgusted of what happened, what occurred. And, again, what is the death penalty for if not for the murder and killing of 17 people?
The judge will formally impose the sentence in November. Relatives and others will be allowed to speak at that hearing.
The U.S. Labor Department turned in another tough report today on inflation at the retail level. Consumer prices rose four-tenths of a percent in September, sharply higher than in August. The closely watched core rate, excluding food and energy, jumped 6.6 percent from one year earlier. That is the most in four decades.
The inflationary surge means Social Security recipients will get their biggest cost of living adjustment in 40 years. It amounts to 8.7 percent. And it means that, come January, the average recipient will get an additional $140 or more each month. We will look more closely at the inflation and Social Security developments later in the program.
In Ukraine, meanwhile, Russian missiles and drones again struck cities and revenge attacks for the bombing of a bridge in Crimea. Ukrainian officials reported at least 13 people killed and nearly 40 wounded over just 24 hours. In the southern city of Mykolaiv, rescuers combed through the rubble of a wrecked apartment building. Survivors told of close calls when the missiles hit.
Olha Yakovenko, Mykolaiv Resident (through translator):
I was in my bed. This saved my life. The explosion threw me out of the bed. I was asleep, and then I was thrown on the ground. I guess the explosion blast through me there. Now I don't have a home anymore.
Also today, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy compared Russian atrocities in the Kharkiv region with other places in the country where mass graves have been found previously. He gave no additional details.
Major street confrontations erupted across East Jerusalem overnight in the worst unrest in months. Israeli police fired stun grenades, tear gas and live rounds. Palestinians threw stones and fireworks. Burning debris littered the streets. The trouble started after a suspected Palestinian gunman killed an Israeli soldier this week.
A bus bombing in Syria has killed 18 government soldiers on the outskirts of Damascus. State media reported least 27 others were wounded. The attack came as violence has been increasing in government-controlled areas. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The U.S. and Saudi Arabia traded tough talk today over sharp cuts in oil output. The Saudis said a U.S. request to put off the cuts would have destabilize the oil market. The White House denied it was trying to delay the resulting gas price hikes until after the midterm elections. Instead, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the Saudi move means more oil revenue for Russia, fueling its war in Ukraine.
And, on Wall Street today, stocks dropped on the inflation news, then rallied back, with major indices gaining 2 to almost 3 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average swung more than 1,500 points and ultimately gained 828, to close it 30038. The Nasdaq rose 232 points. The S&P 500 jumped 93.
