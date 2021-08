Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced a statewide indoor mask mandate Thursday, as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to threaten the pandemic recovery around the nation.

The mandate applies to anyone age 2 or older and takes effect on Monday.

Pritzker also announced new vaccination requirements for certain teachers, students and health care workers.

