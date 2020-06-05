What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Answering your questions on race in the workplace

Nation

Recent events, sparked by the death of George Floyd on May 25, have pushed race in America to the forefront of the conversation. But for many, discussions about race and the reality of living in America as a black person happen daily. How can employers and colleagues better support employees of color? What is the most productive way to talk about race in the workplace?

Raël Nelson James, the Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at The Bridgespan Group and PBS NewsHour’s Stephanie Sy will take viewer questions on navigating discussions of race at work.

Watch in the liveplayer above today at 2 p.m. EST

