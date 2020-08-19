What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Barr gives update on anti-violent crime initiative Operation Legend

Nation

Attorney General William Barr is traveling Aug. 19 to Kansas City, Missouri,to provide an update on Operation Legend, a program that has been expanded by President Donald Trump to address a violent crime in some U.S. cities.

William Barr is expected to speak at 12 p.m. EDT today. Watch the attorney general’s remarks in the player above.

The program is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed in June while asleep inside a Kansas City apartment. The program has sent hundreds of federal agents to Kansas City to help the city’s police department quell the rise in violent crime.

Homicides typically trend upward during the summer, and this year has seen an uptick of homicides in several major cities like Philadelphia, New York City and Chicago. But overall crime in 2020 is also down, The New York Times reported, with rates of other violent crimes also falling.

The numbers also don’t tell the full story. Data on crime can lag and is not always comprehensive, so experts have warned that there’s no clear answer yet as to why murders are up in some cities. The backdrop to the concerning increase is the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has exacerbated inequalities for marginalized communities, along with historic unemployment and nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality following George Floyd’s death.


What’s behind the recent surge in gun violence? Amna Nawaz talks to Pastor Mike McBride of the Live Free Campaign and Thomas Abt of the Council on Criminal Justice and an author of the nationwide homicide study.

For Wednesday’s announcement, Barr will be joined by deputy FBI Director David Bowdich and U.S. attorneys from eight states. While sending additional federal agents to cities has been an ongoing priority for the Justice Department, the increased presence of federal law enforcement comes amid heavy criticism of the Trump administration’s deployment of federal agents to confront protesters in cities such as Washington, D.C., and Portland.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour.

