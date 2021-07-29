WATCH LIVE: Biden announces vaccination, testing requirements for federal workers

President Joe Biden is expected to announce COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for federal workers on Thursday.

The announcement is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The move comes as New York and California this week set similar requirements for its government workers. Major corporations, including Google and Facebook, are also beginning to implement similar mandates.

Just as millions of people in the United States are feeling that life has returned to normal, the coronavirus’ delta variant has emerged as the nation’s most prevalent strain, once again raising the stakes in the struggle to put down the pandemic.

This story is developing and will be updated.