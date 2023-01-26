WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers Lunar New Year remarks following California shootings

President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech Thursday afternoon marking the Lunar New Year.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

The president’s remarks come days after a gunman killed 11 people and wounded nine others at a dance studio during a Lunar New Year’s celebration in Monterey Park, California.

Less than 48 hours after the mass shooting in Monterey Park, a second gunman opened fire at a farm and another agricultural business near Half Moon Bay in Northern California, killing seven Chinese and Latino farmworkers.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday told reporters that victims’ families say “they are starting Lunar New Year broken.”

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday visited a makeshift memorial for the victims who were killed in Monterey Park. As she paid tribute to the victims at the memorial, Harris told reporters she believed that Congress “absolutely can” change legislation to prevent further mass shootings from taking place in her country.

“That is where we all must speak up and speak to our elected representatives about what we have a right to expect they will do,” she said.

Earlier in the week, Biden ordered flags to be lowered at the White House to honor those who had died.

The shootings during Lunar New Year celebrations sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide.