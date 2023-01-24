Another community mourns after 11 killed in California’s 2nd mass shooting in 48 hours

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Geoff.

I mean, just today, we learned from the L.A. Coroner's Office that the victims here in Monterey Park all ranged in age from 57 to 76. We're also learning incremental details about the gunman here, about his life from people coming forward and sharing stories in various news reports.

But the biggest question here revolves, one, around the weapon, that semiautomatic pistol that he used, that had an extended high-capacity magazine. That firearm is illegal and has been banned here in California for decades. Officials say they are going to look into when and how and where he got that.

I also spoke earlier to the chief of police here in Monterey Park, Scott Wiese. He says the biggest question for him is motive, how someone could do something like this. He says, because the gunman is now dead, that is a question he may never have an answer to.

In the meantime, though, we are joined here for that and more by a very special guest. Erika Moritsugu is the deputy assistant to President Biden and the White House's senior liaison to the Asian American Pacific community.

Erika, welcome. Thanks for being here.

Erika Moritsugu, Deputy Assistant to the President and Asian-American and Pacific Islander Senior Liaison: Thank you, Amna. Thank you for having me.