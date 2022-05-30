WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers Memorial Day address at Arlington National Cemetery

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony Monday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at noon ET. Watch the event in the player above.

After the ceremony, Biden will deliver the Memorial Day Address at the 154th National Memorial Day Observance. Austin and Milley are also expected to deliver remarks.

Earlier in the weekend, Biden traveled to Uvalde, Texas, mourning privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.