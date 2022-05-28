A mother whose daughter died in a 2012 mass shooting shares message with Uvalde parents

Amna Nawaz
Nearly 10 years after her daughter Jessi was killed in an Aurora, Colorado movie theater, Sandy Phillips is visiting yet another mass shooting site. Since her daughter and 11 others were killed in July 2012, Phillips has traveled the country advocating for gun reforms and helping other families of mass shooting victims cope. Amna Nawaz spoke with Phillips near Uvalde's town square.
Amna Nawaz
Sam Lane
