WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks following explosions outside Kabul airport

President Joe Biden is expected to speak Thursday following deadly explosions outside the Kabul airport, as the United States continues to exit Afghanistan.

The president is expected to speak at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

American officials said 12 U.S. service members were killed and 15 injured in Thursday’s airport attack in Kabul. An Afghan official said at least 60 Afghans were killed and 143 others wounded, AP reports.

The United States is currently planning to evacuate Afghanistan by Aug. 31.

This story is developing and will be updated.

