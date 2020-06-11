WATCH: Biden holds roundtable with Philadelphia community on reopening the economy

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press

By —

Will Weissert, Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden held a roundtable with Philadelphia community on safely reopening U.S. economy.

Joe Biden has released an eight-point plan to reopen the U.S. economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is promising to dramatically expand testing for the virus, guarantee federal paid leave for all who get sick and create a national task force to better track the spread of the disease.

The former vice president released the plan Thursday as he held an economic round table with community leaders in Philadelphia.

