WATCH LIVE: House Oversight briefing on COVID-19’s impact on U.S. nursing homes

The House Oversight’s Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis will hold a briefing June 11 on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on America’s nursing homes.

The briefing is expected to begin at noon ET. Watch it live in the player above.

The federal government reported at the beginning of June that nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from COVID-19.

The partial numbers released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are certain to go higher, as only about 80% of nursing homes have reported.

A watchdog report released in May found that before COVID-19 killed thousands of nursing home residents, about 4 in 10 homes inspected were cited for infection control problems.

The report from the Government Accountability Office found that state inspectors who help enforce federal nursing home standards classified the overwhelming majority of violations as not severe, generally meaning there was no actual harm to residents.

The GAO report found that about 40% of the nursing homes inspected in each of the past two years were cited for problems with infection control and prevention.

The types of problems involved such issues as failing to properly wash hands and not isolating sick residents during outbreaks. “Many of these practices can be critical to preventing the spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19,” investigators wrote.