WATCH LIVE: Biden welcomes World Series champions Houston Astros to White House

President Joe Biden will welcome the Houston Astros to the White House on Monday to celebrate the team’s victory in the 2022 World Series.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

The Astros won the World Series last year when they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-1 game.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

