Why MLB players are frustrated over Astros’ lack of punishment

Jeff Passan:

You know, his back is against the wall at this point, John, because so much of the animus is guided toward him from both players and fans.

And there is certainly the possibility that he could reverse his decision on stripping the Astros of the 2017 championship. Now, it would go against what he has said publicly, which is that he doesn't want to start a slippery slope of rewriting history.

And it's understandable, considering baseball's history, in which the single season and all-time home run record holder, Barry Bonds, did so under the suspension of using steroids. So if you take away the championship from the Astros in 2017, why aren't you going to take away the home run title from Barry Bonds?

That's not something Rob Manfred wants to do, but it's certainly something he has to be thinking about at this point and something that people in his inner circle have suggested he consider.