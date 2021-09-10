By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Blinken delivers remarks commemorating 9/11

Nation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is delivering remarks Friday to commemorate victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Watch Blinken’s remarks stream live in the video player above at 9 a.m. ET.

This story will be updated as news develops.

By —

News Desk

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By: