WATCH LIVE: Border officials testify on migrant conditions at U.S-Mexico border

A U.S. Senate committee is scheduled to hear testimony about some of the challenges migrants face along the U.S.-Mexico border Wednesday morning.

Federal experts are expected to testify before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs about the dramatic increase in migrants crossing the border, along with what happens when they are smuggled, trafficked or coerced into involuntary servitude.

These experts include Brian Hastings with U.S. Border Patrol, Randy Howe with U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations and Gregory Nevano with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Reports of migrant children neglected in detention center and denied basic hygiene, such as soap and toothpaste, has reignited public outrage about the Trump administration’s policies along the nation’s southern border. Many of these children and their families attempt to migrate to the U.S., seeking asylum from unstable and unsafe nations. The hearing comes the day after the head of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced he would resign over the treatment of migrants at the border.

Last week, law professor Warren Binford offered her first-hand account of “inhumane conditions” after visiting a child detention center during an interview with the PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham.