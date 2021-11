The centennial commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The event is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 7:45 a.m. ET. Watch the ceremony in the player above.

For the first time in nearly 100 years, the public will be able to walk on the plaza and lay flowers before the tomb on Nov. 9 and 10, a privilege commonly reserved for the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment that guards the site.

This is a developing story and will be updated.