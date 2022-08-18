WATCH LIVE: ‘Culture Wars in Black & White’ – The 2022 Hutchins Forum

Join Charlayne Hunter-Gault, Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Washington Week moderator Yamiche Alcindor as they host the 2022 Hutchins Forum, ‘Culture Wars in Black and White’.

Watch the event live at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the player above.

Panelists include:

David Brooks (The New York Times)

Jonathan Capehart (MSNBC)

Ana Ceballos (Miami Herald)

Kimberlé Crenshaw (Columbia Law School, UCLA Law School)

The 2022 Hutchins Forum is presented live in partnership with the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard.