Mary McLeod Bethune becomes first Black American honored in U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall

A new statue unveiled Wednesday in the U.S. Capitol marks a historic first. Civil rights pioneer Mary McLeod Bethune is the first Black American to represent a state in Statuary Hall. Florida lawmakers voted to remove a statue representing a confederate general and replace it with one of Bethune. Her granddaughter, Evelyn Bethune, joins Lisa Desjardins to discuss.
