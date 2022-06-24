After Roe, abortion rights advocate predicts worsening Black maternal mortality crisis

Amna Nawaz:

And joining me now to talk about how her group will respond to today's decision is Kelly Davis. She's executive director for the New Voices for Reproductive Justice. That's a nonprofit working in Ohio and Pennsylvania to help Black women, girls and trans people.

Kelly Davis, welcome to the "NewsHour." Thank you for joining us.

Tell me about what this decision means specifically for the people you serve. And what are they telling you today?

Kelly Davis, New Voices for Reproductive Justice: Well, today is a devastating day.

But if you're surprised, you haven't been paying attention. As we have heard throughout today's broadcast, folks have been working in concert across this nation to limit folks' humans rights, including access to comprehensive sexual reproductive health care, which includes abortion.

Across the two states that we represent, we know that those that are most impacted by abortion restrictions are Black women and gender expansive folks.