Visit CANVAS arts and culture

Discover and discuss how art defines us and our communities

Visit CANVAS

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

D-Day remembered in 75th anniversary ceremony

Nation

The Friends of the National World War II Memorial is holding a ceremony and candlelight vigil on Wednesday to honor the nearly 9,000 Americans who died during the invasion of Nazi-occupied France, which began 75 years ago this week.

The invasion, also known by its codename “Operation Overlord,” lasted from June 6, 1944, to Aug. 30, 1944. The first day of the offensive, when more than 160,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, is commonly known as “D-Day.”

The Americans who died during the operation are buried at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is a digital producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jun 04 Trump administration bans educational and recreational travel to Cuba

  2. Watch Jun 04 Why ‘numerous links’ between Trump campaign and Russia didn’t add up to conspiracy

  3. Read Jun 05 Legal experts raise questions about deputy’s arrest over Parkland tragedy

  4. Read Jun 05 Trump administration ends fetal tissue research by federal scientists

  5. Read Jun 05 WATCH: Trump and Irish PM disagree on what’s best for Ireland under Brexit

The Latest