D-Day remembered in 75th anniversary ceremony

The Friends of the National World War II Memorial is holding a ceremony and candlelight vigil on Wednesday to honor the nearly 9,000 Americans who died during the invasion of Nazi-occupied France, which began 75 years ago this week.

The invasion, also known by its codename “Operation Overlord,” lasted from June 6, 1944, to Aug. 30, 1944. The first day of the offensive, when more than 160,000 Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, is commonly known as “D-Day.”

The Americans who died during the operation are buried at the Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France.