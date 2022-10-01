WATCH: DeSantis gives updates on recovery efforts, additional flooding after Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian’s passage earlier this week. The powerful storm terrorized millions of people for most of the week and officials say it’s blamed for at least 27 deaths in Florida, three deaths in Cuba and one in North Carolina.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a press conference starting at 1:45 p.m. ET.

This story is developing and will be updated.