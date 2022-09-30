Journalist describes Hurricane Ian’s destruction in her home city of Naples, Florida

Judy Woodruff:

As we have been hearing, the flooding is so bad in some Florida communities that relief agencies and others are having trouble getting to some of the hardest-hit areas.

That includes many journalists, including our team.

Wendy Powell is one of the local reporters who stayed to report on the storm and its aftermath. She's the editor of The Naples Daily News. And she and her colleagues are working in a makeshift newsroom in Fort Myers. And she joins me now.

So, Wendy Powell, what are you dealing with in the Naples-Fort Myers area right now, in terms of what you have to cover?