WATCH LIVE: DHS secretary Chad Wolf holds news conference following arrests of immigrants

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf will hold a news conference following the release of a report assessing “lethal threats” facing the country, in addition to a news report that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials arrested more than 100 immigrants in California last week.

The news conference is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. Watch in the video player above.

The operation reported by BuzzFeed comes as ICE executes targeted arrests in cities that have adopted “sanctuary” policies that limit local cooperation with immigration officers.

Additionally this week, the department released a 25-page “Homeland Threat Assessment” citing a number of perceived threats, including illegal immigration, natural disasters and foreign interference.

The report identifies “white supremacist extremists” as “the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland.” This comes amid racial tensions and protests around the country following the killings of Black people by police.