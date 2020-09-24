WATCH LIVE: FBI Director Wray, national security officials testify on Homeland Security threats

FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify about homeland security threats Sept. 24 before the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Watch it live in the video player above.

Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center and Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, will also testify at the hearing.

President Donald Trump said he was bothered by FBI Director Chris Wray’s testimony before the House last week that antifa is an ideology, not an organization.

“The fact is that antifa is a bad group,” said Trump on Sept. 18 on the White House driveway before departing for Minnesota.

“They’re criminals and they’re anarchists and they’re agitators and they’re looters and rioters and everything else, they’re bad. And when a man doesn’t say that, that bothers me. I wonder why he’s not saying that.”

Wray did not dispute in his testimony Sept. 17 before Congress that antifa activists were a serious concern, saying that antifa was a “real thing” and that the FBI had undertaken “any number of properly predicated investigations into what we would describe as violent anarchist extremists,” including into individuals who identify with antifa.

But, he said, “It’s not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology.”

That characterization contradicts the depiction from Trump, who in June singled out antifa – short for “anti-fascists” and an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups – as responsible for the violence that followed George Floyd’s death.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.