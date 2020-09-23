What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Senate holds nomination hearing for acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf

Politics

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf will appear before a Senate panel on Wednesday for a nomination hearing, amid allegations that DHS officials sought to alter intelligence reports on Russian election interference and other matters.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the video player.

Wolf has served as the acting DHS chief since November, and President Trump nominated Wolf to head the department permanently in August.

Earlier this month, Brian Murphy, who headed intelligence and analysis at DHS, filed a whistleblower complaint alleging Wolf and deputy DHS secretary Ken Cuccinelli, repeatedly ordered officials to change or suppress intelligence reports on national security issues, such as Russian interference in the 2020 election. DHS has denied those claims.

The Latest