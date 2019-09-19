What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Eric Garner’s mother, Al Sharpton testify about policing practices

A House Judiciary Committee on policing practices Thursday will include testimony from Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after a New York City police officer placed him in a chokehold, along with law enforcement experts and civil rights activists, including Rev. Al Sharpton.

Watch the hearing stream live in the video player above at 10 a.m. ET.

Carr has said “no justice” was served five years after her son died following an encounter with New York City police officer Daniel Pantaleo, who attempted to arrest Garner under suspicion that he was selling loose cigarettes. The New York City Police Department fired Pantaleo last month.

The House committee will also hear from Sharpton, who founded the National Action Network. Former professional tennis player James Blake will also appear before the committee. Blake was handcuffed and detained by the NYPD after officers mistakenly thought he was part of an identity theft ring.

Other witnesses include Ron Davis, who formerly directed the Department of Justice’s COPS Office, Phillip Atiba Goff from the Center for Policing Equity, Chief Vera Bumpers from the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Professionals and Lynda Garcia from the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

