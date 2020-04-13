What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

WATCH LIVE: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gives coronavirus update

Nation

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp holds a news conference to give an update on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Watch the governor’s remarks in the video player above.

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 10 Industry scrambles to stop fatal bird flu in South Carolina

  2. Read Apr 12 AP FACT CHECK: Trump attacks government watchdogs on false grounds

  3. Read Apr 13 WATCH LIVE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gives coronavirus update

  4. Read Apr 11 Trump leaves trail of unmet promises in coronavirus response

  5. Read Apr 13 Analysis: How we can prevent the next pandemic

The Latest