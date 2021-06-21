WATCH LIVE: Harris discusses child tax credit

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to discuss the child tax credit on Monday, as the IRS is scheduled to begin issuing payments on July 15.

The event is scheduled to start on 12:35 p.m. ET on Monday.

The Biden administration’s coronavirus relief package increased the size of the credit. An eligible family would receive $300 a month for a child under the age of 6 and $250 for those between the ages of 6 and 17. Experts forecast that the payments could halve child poverty.

Estimates from the IRS suggest that 39 million households accounting for nearly 9 in 10 U.S. children are already set to receive the payments. Families that have yet to file their taxes and did not sign up for the direct payments in the relief package can still register.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.