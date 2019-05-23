Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

WATCH LIVE: Homeland Security chief likely to face questions on 6th migrant child death

Nation

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan will likely come under renewed scrutiny when he appears before lawmakers on a Senate subcommittee Thursday, a day after reports surfaced that another migrant child died while in U.S. custody last year.

The 10-year-old girl’s death marks the sixth child who has died after being detained by immigration officials since September 2018.

McAleenan is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill at 9 a.m. EDT. Watch live in the video player above.

McAleenan is scheduled to testify about his department’s 2020 budget request.

The hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee is his second appearance on Capitol Hill this week. On Wednesday, he faced tough questioning from the House Homeland Security Committee.

In one heated exchange, Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., told McAleenan that he was supporting policies that are leading to the deaths of migrant children.

McAleenan called the accusation “appalling.”

