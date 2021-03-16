WATCH LIVE: House lawmakers hear testimony from the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee

House lawmakers are expected to hear testimony from the Fort Hood Independent Review Committee on Tuesday.

A independent report released in December detailed widespread systemic problems at Fort Hood, including a culture that allows sexual assault in its ranks.

It was ordered after the murder of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén, and led to the removal or suspensions of 14 senior officers.

