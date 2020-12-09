Double your gift now with our
WATCH LIVE: House Armed Services committee reviews findings of Fort Hood probe

Politics

A House subcommittee will hold a hearing Wednesday to review the findings and recommendations of an independent panel’s probe cases of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment that have occurred on the Army base in Fort Hood, Texas.

The hearing follows an announcement by the Army on Tuesday that it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence and harassment.

Two general officers are among those being removed from their jobs, as top Army leaders announce the findings of an independent panel’s investigation into problems at the base.

The actions taken Tuesday by Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy come after a year that saw at least 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents, including the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. McCarthy says the issues “are directly related to leadership failures.”

By —

Associated Press

Candice Norwood
By —

Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites

