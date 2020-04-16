WATCH LIVE: Illinois Gov. Pritzker to address regional plans to reopen economy

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus pandemic in his state.

Pritzker’s remarks are expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Pritzker’s remarks will come hours after he announced he was coordinating with six other Midwestern governors to reopen their state economies, a pact similar to those made in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

The Midwestern agreement includes Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.

