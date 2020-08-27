What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Jesse Jackson holds briefing on Jacob Blake police shooting

Nation

American civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson is expected to lead a briefing to address the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by officers in the back as he leaned into his vehicle. His three children were seated inside.

Jackson, joined by other officials, is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch their remarks in the player above.

The shooting ignited protests this week, along with multiple pro sports walkouts, over racial injustice, months after George Floyd was killed when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck. Ben Crump, the lawyer representing Blake’s family, said earlier this week that Blake is paralyzed from the waist down, saying that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

According to a statement, Jackson will be joined by Wisconsin NAACP officials and Wisconsin state Sen. Lena Taylor. They plan to address the “double standards” involving the 17-year-old, Kyle Rittenhouse, who was arrested and charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of two people who were fatally shot on the third night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour.

@Josh_Barrage

