Molly Finnegan

WATCH LIVE: Jim Lehrer’s life celebrated in memorial service

Nation

Jim Lehrer, co-founder and longtime anchor of the PBS NewsHour, will be honored in a memorial service in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Jim died on Jan. 23 at the age of 85.

The service is scheduled to begin Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in our player above.

Starting during the Nixon impeachment hearings, Jim helmed several incarnations of the NewsHour on PBS for decades.

Along with his journalism partner Robert MacNeil, Jim defined a philosophy of TV journalism that sought in-depth and open-minded reporting that avoided sensationalism and couldn’t be confused with opinion. His vision and high standards remain at the core of NewsHour journalism today.

Tributes to Jim

