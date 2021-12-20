WATCH LIVE: Jury deliberates in trial of Kim Potter, former officer who killed Daunte Wright —Day 10

The jury has begun deliberating in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who killed Black motorist Daunte Wright after she says she mistook her gun for her Taser.

The trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Kim Potter’s case went to the mostly white jury on Monday following closing arguments and instruction from Judge Regina Chu. Potter, who is white and who resigned from the Brooklyn Center police force after killing Wright, shot the 20-year-old as she and other officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding warrant during an April traffic stop.

The prosecutor told jurors during closing arguments that the shooting was “entirely preventable.” Potter’s attorney said she made a mistake and it wasn’t a crime.

The jury began deliberating the case shortly before 1 p.m. central.

The case was heard by a mostly white jury. State sentencing guidelines call for just over seven years in prison upon conviction of first-degree manslaughter and four years for second-degree, though prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences.