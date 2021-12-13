WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on tornado damage

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will give an update Monday on the damage from Friday’s deadly tornado and storms that have killed dozens across the state, according to local officials, with the death toll expected to rise.

The news conference will begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Kentucky was the worst-hit by far in the cluster of twisters across several states, remarkable because they came at a time of year when cold weather normally limits tornadoes. They left at least eight people dead at the state’s Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and another 12 were reported killed in and around Bowling Green. At least another 14 people died in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri.

Across the state, tens of thousands of people are without power. National Guard members went house to house, checking on people and helping to remove debris. Cadaver dogs searched for victims. Authorities are still trying to determine the total number of dead, and the storms made door-to-door searches impossible in some places. “There are no doors,” said Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

“We’re going to have over 1,000 homes that are gone, just gone,” he said.

Beshear said Sunday morning that the state’s toll could exceed 100. But he later said it might be as low as 50.