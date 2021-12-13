WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds a news briefing amid tornado response

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is expected to hold a news briefing at 12:15 p.m. ET on Monday.

The briefing is taking place days after a tornado killed dozens of people in five states. Residents of a Kentucky town devastated by the tornado could be without heat, water and electricity in chilly temperatures for a long time, the mayor warned Monday, as officials struggled to restore services after a swarm of twisters leveled neighborhoods.

Authorities are still tallying the devastation from Friday night’s storms, though they believe the death toll will be lower than initially feared since it appeared many more people escaped a candle factory in Mayfield, Kentucky, than first thought.

Biden declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky and ordered Federal aid to respond to the crisis.

