Kentucky communities in shock as death toll from tornadoes rises

Liam Niemeyer:

A lot of it is still in the works. Local churches and Graves County, Kentucky, where Mayfield is located, have offered shelter. The main triage center is currently at Mayfield High School. But there's still some concern about where to house people, especially considering it's getting colder with the storms moving past and this cold front moving in. Temperatures are now in the 30s, 40s and yeah, there's a great concern for shelter.

One of the things that the state has done is that they've opened up state resort parks near some local lakes and western Kentucky, where a room like, you know, rooms in various lodges are being offered. This afternoon, I'm going to be going to some of the local churches that are often sheltered soon. But as for now, in terms of a permanent solution, you know, these churches in Graves County are just seen as a temporary solution in terms of the longer term that's still being worked out at the moment.