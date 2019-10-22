WATCH LIVE: Kirstjen Nielsen’s full interview at Fortune summit

Former Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen is set to be interviewed Tuesday by the PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz at FORTUNE’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C.

Nielsen is scheduled to be interviewed at 2:35 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

Nielsen’s interview is billed as “The Hard Questions,” and promises to discuss “the horror of family separation, border security, and more.”

The inclusion of Nielsen, who implemented President Donald Trump’s migrant child separation policy last year, has drawn criticism.

Hillary Clinton dropped out of the summit last week, citing a scheduling conflict, but a person close to Clinton told Slate that she made the decision after learning that Nielsen would be making an appearance.

Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile also dropped out of the event Monday. “Respectfully, I absolutely cannot support Kirstjen Nielsen having a voice among the most powerful and inspiring women in America,” Carlile said in a statement released on Twitter.

With respect and gratitude. pic.twitter.com/rhKpRYf6gF — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) October 21, 2019

Other speakers have decided they will still attend the event, despite concerns about Nielsen. Amy Nelson, founder of the women-focused coworking space company The Riveter, said she is conflicted, but has decided to attend the summit.

So I’m here. I know many of you will disagree. I respect you. But: what do I ask one of the @realDonaldTrump administration’s most powerful women? (14/15) — amy_riveter (@amy_riveter) October 21, 2019

“Journalism is complicated. And #mostpowerfulwomen19 is just that: live journalism. This isn’t “Most Liked Women” or “Most Moral Women” or “Most Respected Women.” This is #mostpowerfulwomen19. And like it or not – and I don’t – the Trump administration and his executives are powerful beyond words,” Nelson wrote on Twitter explaining the reasoning for her decision.

Nielsen left the Trump administration earlier this year. She reportedly pushed back against some of the immigration policies that Trump and his aides supported.

Nielsen was replaced with Kevin McAleenan, but he also resigned earlier this month.

Last year, Nielsen denied that a child separation policy existed, despite then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ statements that the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy was likely to cause children to be separated from their parents.