Detained migrant children suffer ‘trauma after trauma,’ say pediatric experts

Alan Shapiro:

Right.

So stress has both short-term and long-term effects on children. In the short-term, what we see is children with regressive behavior. We might see a child that had mastered bed-wetting and now all of a sudden is wetting themselves, children who become withdrawn, children who stop speaking.

All of the things that you see in a child with acute stress, we can see, we do see in these detention facilities. So what happens is, when a child is under stress, they're levels of hormones and stress hormones rise. So, cortisol, it's one of those stress hormones that rise, right?

That rise of stress hormones is there to protect them. That's that fight-or-flight experience that you have. Then we want those hormones to go down and for children to relax and then to go back to their baseline, and allows them to go on once they feel safe.

If a child is constantly feeling at danger, those stress hormones never go down. And that's what leads to long-term chronic medical problems, learning problems, developmental problems and growth.