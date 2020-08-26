WATCH LIVE: Louisiana Gov. Edwards holds briefing ahead of Hurricane Laura landfall

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will provide an update on the state’s storm preparedness as Hurricane Laura makes its way further into the Gulf of Mexico.

The governor is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks in the player above.

Forecasters have predicted that Hurricane Laura could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane. It’s anticipated to make landfall on the Louisiana and Texas coastlines on late Wednesday or Thursday morning.

