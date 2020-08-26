What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Republican National Convention

Day 3

Schedule

10:30am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour in 5 hours

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush in 6 hours

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff in 7 hours

9pm ET

Republican National Convention Night 3 in 8 hours

Featured Speaker: Vice President Mike Pence

WATCH LIVE: Louisiana Gov. Edwards holds briefing ahead of Hurricane Laura landfall

Nation

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will provide an update on the state’s storm preparedness as Hurricane Laura makes its way further into the Gulf of Mexico.

The governor is expected to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks in the player above.

Forecasters have predicted that Hurricane Laura could strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane. It’s anticipated to make landfall on the Louisiana and Texas coastlines on late Wednesday or Thursday morning.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

A strengthening Tropical Storm Laura threatens Gulf Coast — before Marco clears

Nation Aug 24

