A strengthening Tropical Storm Laura threatens Gulf Coast — before Marco clears

The Gulf Coast is facing a very rough weather forecast. A strengthening Tropical Storm Laura could be a Category 3 hurricane when it makes landfall later this week. It’s expected to hit the Louisiana and Texas coasts, potentially with 100 mile-per-hour winds. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Marco is still bringing rain to the region. Judy Woodruff talks to Ken Graham of the National Hurricane Center.
