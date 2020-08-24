A strengthening Tropical Storm Laura threatens Gulf Coast — before Marco clears

Judy Woodruff:

The Gulf Coast is facing a very rough week.

Tropical Storm Laura is gaining strength and could be a Category 3 hurricane by the time it makes landfall later this week. It's expected to hit along the coast of Louisiana and Texas, potentially with 100-plus-per-mile hour winds. And, even as we speak, the coast is feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Marco. It's weakened, but is still bringing rain.

Ken Graham is the director of the National Hurricane Center. And he joins me now from Miami.

Ken Graham, give us a sense of what these storms look like right now.