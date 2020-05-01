What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit
Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH LIVE: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker updates public on COVID-19 response

Nation

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to update the public Friday about his city’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Watch the governor’s remarks stream live in the video player above at 1:30 p.m. ET.

His comments come as other parts of the country begin to reopen. Massachusetts had extended stay-at-home orders until at least May 18, the Boston Globe reported. Massachusetts announced plans to launch its own contact tracing program nearly a month ago, the first of its kind nationwide.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 28 The dangerous global flood of misinformation surrounding COVID-19

  2. Read Apr 30 Michigan House doesn’t extend virus emergency order amid protests

  3. Watch Apr 29 A humble opinion on a successful post-pandemic world

  4. Read Apr 29 Trump to begin preparing for transition in case he loses in November

  5. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

The Latest