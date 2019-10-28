WATCH LIVE: Mayors discuss ways to address gun violence

Three mayors from across the U.S. are coming together Monday to discuss how to address gun violence.

The panel discussion, which is a part of The Atlantic’s CityLab 2019 summit in Washington, D.C., is being hosted by PBS NewsHour correspondent and substitute anchor Amna Nawaz and features Mayors Michelle de la Isla of Topeka, Kansas; Sam Liccardo of San Jose, California; and Greg Fisher of Louisville, Kentucky.

The panel is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. ET.

A total of 39,773 people died from gun-related injuries in 2017, the most year for which data is available.

Suicides account for the majority of gun-related deaths each year. Murders accounted for 37 percent of gun-related deaths in 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other gun-related deaths were accidents, involve law enforcement or had “undetermined circumstances,” according to the Pew Research Center.

CityLab 2019 is being hosted over the course of two and a half days and includes panel discussions, one-on-one conversations and workshops–all focused on initiatives and innovations that make cities “more vibrant and livable.”

View the event’s full schedule.