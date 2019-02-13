What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
WATCH LIVE: Military service academy officials testify before House hearing on sexual assault

Nation

Officials from military service academies are expected to present their plans to House lawmakers on how to address sexual assault and violence on their campuses.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET today. Watch it in the player above.

Witnesses testifying before the House Armed Services subcommittee include Ret. Col. Don Christensen, a former chief prosecutor of the U.S. Air Force, and Ret. Col. Lawrence J. Morris, a former chief military prosecutor.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour.

